Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.21 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

