Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

