DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 780.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

