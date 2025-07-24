Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $305.23 million for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.770 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock worth $8,764,043. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

