DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

