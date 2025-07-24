Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,772,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,068,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dover by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after acquiring an additional 245,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

