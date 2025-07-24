Duncan M. Sinclair Acquires 6,500 Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) insider Duncan M. Sinclair bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,740 ($132.34) per share, for a total transaction of £633,100 ($860,190.22).

Mountview Estates Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON MTVW opened at GBX 9,600.35 ($130.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 121.68. The stock has a market cap of £366.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.47. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 8,500 ($115.49) and a 52-week high of £100 ($135.87). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,724.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,342.64.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 602.50 ($8.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 21.89%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.