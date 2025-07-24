DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,443 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2%

DD stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

