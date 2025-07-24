Elyxium Wealth LLC Acquires 3,577 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 258.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,225,251.04. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,954 shares of company stock valued at $105,433,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.62 and a 200-day moving average of $640.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

