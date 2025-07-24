Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

