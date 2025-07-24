Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 243.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $733,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

BATS GSST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

