Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,606 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 10.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 322,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,215.03. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.1%

PENN stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.61. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

