Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,370 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,748,000 after buying an additional 1,994,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,767,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,539 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $60.85 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

