Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

