Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,214 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 789.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Diodes Stock Down 3.5%
DIOD opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
