Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,522 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

