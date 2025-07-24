Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,114 Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 57.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Avient Corporation has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.