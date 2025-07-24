Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III Sells 9,702 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $359,944.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,211,277. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waystar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

