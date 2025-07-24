Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III Sells 9,702 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $359,944.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,211,277. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Waystar Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Waystar stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Waystar had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
