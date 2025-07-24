Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of WTRG opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
