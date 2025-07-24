Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $39,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,654,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $292.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.85.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

