Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evoke Stock Up 1.4%

In other Evoke news, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,228.07). Also, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 202,269 shares of company stock worth $10,515,918. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.