Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Evoke
Insiders Place Their Bets
Evoke Stock Up 1.4%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84.
Evoke Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.