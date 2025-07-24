Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoke

In related news, insider Sean Wilkins purchased 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,228.07). Also, insider Per Widerström bought 68,958 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 202,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,515,918. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £314.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.12.

About Evoke

