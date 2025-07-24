Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 13% After Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,723,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Sean Wilkins bought 101,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £50,826 ($69,057.07). Also, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). Insiders have bought a total of 202,269 shares of company stock worth $10,515,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £314.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.12.

