Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84.
