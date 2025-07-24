Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94). 5,723,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,082,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.84).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Insider Transactions at Evoke

Evoke Stock Up 1.4%

In other news, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,594.18). Also, insider Sean Wilkins bought 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £17,095.86 ($23,228.07). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 202,269 shares of company stock worth $10,515,918. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.