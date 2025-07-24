FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $415.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $443.36 and a 200-day moving average of $445.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.