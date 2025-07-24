Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

