Financial Comparison: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) versus Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Global and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 4 4 2 0 1.80 Sphere Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

Paramount Global currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.62%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $48.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.72 billion 0.31 -$6.19 billion ($8.23) -1.60 Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.64 -$200.65 million ($10.02) -4.69

This table compares Paramount Global and Sphere Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sphere Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Global. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global -19.09% 4.80% 1.77% Sphere Entertainment -33.00% -16.78% -8.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Paramount Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands. This segment also offers domestic and international television studio operations, including CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes first-run syndicated programming; and digital properties consisting of CBS News Streaming and CBS Sports HQ. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides a portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release and licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, through digital home entertainment, and DVDs/Blu-rays; and operates a portfolio consisting of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. It also offers production, distribution, and advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global is a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.