Financial Contrast: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and KLA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SiTime alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $202.70 million 23.15 -$93.60 million ($3.80) -52.06 KLA $9.81 billion 12.09 $2.76 billion $27.51 32.61

Profitability

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SiTime and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -38.60% -9.43% -7.46% KLA 31.99% 112.97% 26.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KLA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60 KLA 0 10 9 0 2.47

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. KLA has a consensus target price of $852.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than KLA.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLA beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.