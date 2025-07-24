Financial Survey: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC)

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Token Cat and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Token Cat N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 6.32% 16.86% 7.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Token Cat and Cars.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Token Cat $6.74 million 0.36 -$25.76 million N/A N/A Cars.com $719.15 million 1.19 $48.19 million $0.68 19.82

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Token Cat.

Volatility & Risk

Token Cat has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Token Cat and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Token Cat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Token Cat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Token Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Token Cat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats Token Cat on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Token Cat

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

