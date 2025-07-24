Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Five Below by 61.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

