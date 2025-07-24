FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. FMC’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

