Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Melius

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Melius’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE FTV opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.