Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,020,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,824 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,188 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 230,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

