GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 38.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSE GEV opened at $630.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.41. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $633.72.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $544.00 price target (up previously from $354.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.88.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

