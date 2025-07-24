Glenn W. Welling Acquires 400,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn W. Welling bought 400,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,935,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,419,450. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BRC Stock Up 3.4%

BRCC stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 1,018.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 445,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,833 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

