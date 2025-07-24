GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,233.76. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,101,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $167.13 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

