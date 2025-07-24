GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.18.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

