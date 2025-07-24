Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $207.21.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,843,857 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ANB Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
