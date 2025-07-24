Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $207.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,843,857 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ANB Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

