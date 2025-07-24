GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 449.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.54 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

