GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $297.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.93 and its 200 day moving average is $296.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.