GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,572.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 109.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PLD opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. CJS Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.