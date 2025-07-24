GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 263.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $286.67 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

