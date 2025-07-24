GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,342 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after buying an additional 219,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $557.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

