GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 237.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,278,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $931.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $736.75 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.10.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.