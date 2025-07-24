GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.68, for a total value of $89,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,233.76. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

