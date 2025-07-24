GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $839,574,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $121,742,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

