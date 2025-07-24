GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 129 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 275,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE NRG opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.