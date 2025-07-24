GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,950.00 price target on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,218.64.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,532.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,765.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,836.75. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,477.12 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

