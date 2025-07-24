GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in BP by 400.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in BP by 580.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

BP Trading Up 0.5%

BP stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -413.04%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

