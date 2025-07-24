GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $158,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $312.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

